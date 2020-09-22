Bootsy Collins calls Kyle Meredith to talk about “Stars,” the new single that finds him collaborating with EmiSunshine, Cornel West, Bela Fleck, and a “collage of cultures” with artists from around the world. The legendary basis outlines the collaboration being created during quarantine, donating to MusiCares, and how it sets up the new album out this Fall, as well as global themes of togetherness, the tragedies that bring us together, and how, with everything going on, we’re missing “the hippie side of things.”

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.