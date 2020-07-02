Astronomy Club is a 5 piece psychedelic rock outfit based out of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group was created and founded in 2015 by lead singer and guitarist, Dylan Thomas Graves, who also played and toured with the rock group, Dan Luke and the Raid. Following Dylan’s passing in Spring of 2019, the band seeks to continue cultivating and expanding the creative spirit he left through their music & songwriting, centered around introspective notions of personal growth, nostalgia, and chapters of new leaves. Their first LP “Technicolor Room”, released in fall of 2016, features songs written by Dylan, and the band is currently writing and recording their second full-length record. Their new instrumental song is called “Cowboy Cry”.