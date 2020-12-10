The late Sandy Denny wrote “Who Knows Where the Time Goes” in 1968 and would record it both as a solo artist and with with Fairport Convention. Now two of our favorite artists have come together to share their new interpretation.

Brandi Carlile and Rufus Wainwright came together (separately) for the first installment of the eTown Quarantine Sessions video series, with Carlile recording in Seattle, Wainwright and band in L.A., and eTown host Nick Forster joining in on mandolin and Weissenborn at eTown Hall in Boulder, Colorado.

The result is stunning.

