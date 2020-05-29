This Monday, June 1st, is Brandi Carlile‘s birthday and she wants to spend it helping out the people she loves.

Carlile will perform her 2018 album By the Way, I Forgive You in its entirety and all the proceeds will go to her band and crew who, like so many musicians, are struggling during the pandemic.

Carlile said in a statement: “In a changed world, I believe I will find catharsis in playing the album that changed my life.”

The virtual concert starts at 9PM ET and tickets are available now at brandicarlile.veeps.com.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream