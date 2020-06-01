Thanks to COVID-19, this year’s Record Store Day will be spread over three different days (August 29th, September 26th, and October 24th) and we already getting word of some must-haves!

On September 26th official Record Store Day Ambassador Brandi Carlile will join the remaining members of Soundgarden for a special 12-inch release of the latter’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching with My Good Eye Closed.”

On Carlile’s Instagram page she calls late Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell “as great as a human singer can get and now he’s an angel. Thank you Kim, Ben, and Matt. I’ll never forget this day for as long as I live,” referring to the band’s Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron.

Here’s Carlile performing “Black Hole Sun” with Soundgarden in 2019 at I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell…

