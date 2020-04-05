Musicians are navigating an entirely new landscape amid COVID-19 lock-downs and closures, but some are putting their self-isolation to creative use!

Louisville’s Bridge 19 have shared a new “home” version of their tune, “The Truth”, with each band member performing solo at home, yet still together through the magic of technology. Check it out!

Bridge 19 are also kicking off the “Rocktails” series this Friday, April 10th, at 6pm EDT. You can watch their performance on Headliners Music Hall’s Facebook page and tip them through Venmo, plus help support local musicians and staff from Headliners and Production Simple by contributing to Headliners’ GoFundMe.

