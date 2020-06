We finally have a release date for Bright Eyes first album in nine years!

Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was drops August 21st and reunites Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott on record for the first time since 2011’s The People’s Key.

Check out their new track, “Mariana Trench”…

