There is still no release date for Bright Eyes‘ first album in nine years, but at least we’ve gotten another single from it!

This latest track from Conor Oberst and crew may seem like it was written in the wake of COVID-19, but it was actually written before the world came to a virtual standstill. The eerily prescient tune also features Flea on bass, percussion by Jon Theodore of Queens of the Stone Age, and harmonies by Miwi La Lupa. Give a listen to “One and Done”…

