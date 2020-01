Since the 90’s Jools Holland has ushered in the New Year with his Jools’ Annual Hootenanny on BBC2. This year to ring in 2020 Holland had Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard join him and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on a jubilant, rafter-shaking version of Jackie Wilson‘s 1967 classic, “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher”…

