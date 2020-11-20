After a lengthy absence, well-respected Louisville musician Brooks Ritter has returned with new music. With the new song, Devil’s Teeth, we get the first taste of an upcoming release. John Timmons had the chance to speak with Brooks and get the details.

Welcome back! It’s been awhile since we last heard from you. 2016’s Stereo of Steel album I believe? What have you been up to?

Man, it’s felt like a while for sure, and all I can say is how thankful i am to be back and releasing new music. A lot has happened in the last four years. Two and half years ago I got remarried and have been enjoying this time with my wife and kids, all while preparing to release this EP. This is a project that I’m incredibly proud of because of the honesty, and rawness that the songs have. Almost two years ago I had the privilege of signing with sonaBlast! Records, and it’s been amazing experience working with them.

The new single, Devil’s Teeth, is our first taste of your upcoming EP, Ghosts Come to Life. Tell us about the EP, where it was recorded, players, etc. and when it’s available.

I am super excited for everyone to have the whole EP and be able to experience those songs. I was so lucky to be able to work with my amazing producer, Vince Emmett, who really helped mold this EP to what it is today. Before COVID we were all able to head down to Nashville, TN. and record this album at Sound Emporium Studios which was a dream come true for me. I had my amazing band with me on this project, my talented wife, Bianca Ritter on vocals, Seth Jenkins on electric guitar, Steve Pierce on bass, Niko Albanese on drums and percussion, and Bob Ramsey on B3. Vince also played keys and various instruments, adding texture after texture.

The new song sounds great, and perhaps a bit darker than some of your other songs. What’s the backstory?

Devil’s Teeth is a song that combines our humanity and inner struggle while faced with the choice of walking down a well-lit street or a dark alley, we tend to choose the dark alley. It toys with ideals of “wanting to make the right decision,” but the other option looks more appealing. It’s a song about acceptance and that those decisions are ours to make. If you’re listening to this — take time to dive deep into all of those emotions; the good, bad, and the ugly.

I’m sure, like most artists, you’re anxious to get back to playing live shows. Any plans for an EP release celebration? Perhaps a live-stream or socially distanced performance?

For sure! I miss all the live shows and can’t wait to get back on stage. We definitely are looking at all our options on doing a release show. Which most likely will be a virtual event due to COVID. Hopefully all of those details will come soon and y’all will be able to get more info on my website and social media outlets.

More info: Brooks Ritter Official

Devil’s Teeth is available now on all download and streaming platforms