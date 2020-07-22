It might not be a collaboration you would expect, but the result is quite impressive!

Bruce Hornsby has teamed up with Jamila Woods on an affecting yet spirited tune addressing racial equality. In a press release Hornsby said of the track:

“This attempt marks the seventh song of my career that deals with the issue of race in America, a deep, seemingly intractable problem that never seems to be solved in any satisfactory way — until, hopefully, now.”

Joining Hornsby and Woods on lead guitar on “Bright Star Cast” is the ever-reliable Vernon Reid of Living Colour.

