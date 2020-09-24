How fitting for this latest single from Bruce Springsteen‘s forthcoming album to come on the heels of his 71st birthday.

“Ghosts” is the second single from Letter To You, which comes out October 23rd, and “The Boss” himself said the tune “is about the beauty and joy of being in a band, and the pain of losing one another to illness and time. “‘Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In the E Street Band, it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

Check out the song and accompanying video that juxtaposes studio footage with nostalgic clips from Springsteen’s long and storied career…

