Bruce Springsteen has just announced a new album, one that will be the rock legend’s TWENTIETH studio offering!

Letter To You drops October 23rd and will include his equally-iconic E Street Band (Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons) and was recorded at The Boss’ New Jersey studio in only five days.

“I love the emotional nature of Letter To You,” Springsteen said in a statement. “And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs… it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had.”

Letter To You will feature nine new Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three previously unreleased tunes from the 1970’s.

Check out the title track, with an accompanying video of the band at work in the studio…

