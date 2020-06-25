The building that houses Louisville music venue Headliners Music Hall has been put up for sale.

To be clear, it is only the building that is for sale, NOT the business itself.

According to Headliners co-owner Billy Hardison, their goal is to save the business sidelined by the pandemic and hope to lease it from the buyer if and when they can reopen as a concert venue. Hardison told WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen, “It’s no joke out there. We’re trying to survive.”

The musical hotspot first opened in 1998 and has featured the likes of everyone from Jason Isbell and Old Crow Medicine Show, to Ice Cube and Kings of Leon and has been a favorite of many a music fan in the Louisville area.

If you’re interested, here are some details from the listing agent.

Bill Hardison spoke with our own Kyle Meredith about NIVA’s attempt to petition congress to help out independent venues. Watch the video and then find out more at NIVA’s website.

Here’s a video of The Sadies performing with Kurt Vile at Headliners in 2019…



Here’s a video of Louisville’s own White Reaper performing there as well…



