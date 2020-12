Bully’s Alicia Bagnano speaks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s third album, Sugaregg, and her journey of personal growth, battling motivation, and self worth. Bagnano goes on to talk about being inspired by Lucinda Williams, covering Nirvana and Orville Peck, and writing the songs for the movie Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss. Outside of music, we also hear about designing her own pair of Vans.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos.