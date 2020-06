Bully will release their third album later this summer!

SUGAREGG drops August 21st and vocalist Alicia Bognanno told Rolling Stone that with this LP there was, “a change needed to happen and it happened on this record. Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved.”

Check out the new track Bognanno says was inspired by Chumbawamba‘s “Tubthumping”. No, really!

(LANGUAGE!)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream