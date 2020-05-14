Gavin Rossdale gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Bush’s upcoming album, The Kingdom. The alt-rock leader talks about the album’s central theme of bettering ourselves and how many moments within the record stem from loneliness and searching for connection, themes that coincidentally line up for many people during the pandemic. Rossdale also discusses his penchant for using electric guitars for ballads, his continuing relationship with film composer Tyler Bates, an upcoming Bush live film, and his love of Louisville band Slint.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.