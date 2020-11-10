Garbage drummer and super-producer Butch Vig speaks with Kyle Meredith about Divine Accidents, the sophomore LP from 5 Billion In Diamonds, his side band that finds him collaborating with The Soundtrack of Our Lives’ Ebbot Lundberg, Bristol UK producer Andy Jenks, and DJ James Grillo. Vig discusses the band being inspired by late 60’s film music, looking to space and spirituality to make sense of the insane, and the similarities with writing Garbage’s James Bond theme, The World Is Not Enough. Speaking of Garbage, Vig says the new album is about finished and talks about it being dark, schizophrenic, and very edgy, then goes on to talk about his partnership with Native Instruments on a new electronic drum, and what it was like to produce Sonic Youth’s minimal sounding Experimental Jet Set Trash and No Star album.

Watch or listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.