Buzzcocks fans have a special collection to look forward to early next year!
The band will release the singles from their United Artist days between 1977 and 1980 as a 7″ vinyl box set.
The 12-record set comes out January 15th and is remastered from the tracks’ original tapes. It also recreates the original Malcolm Garrett-designed sleeve and comes with a 36-page booklet.
Here’s the artwork and track list:
PHOTO: Domino Recording Co.
Orgasm Addict / Whatever Happened Too…?
What Do I Get / Oh Shit
I Don’t Mind / Autonomy
Love You More / Noise Annoys
Ever Fallen in Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve) / Just Lust
Promises / Lipstick
Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Why Can’t I Touch It?
Harmony in My Head / Something’s Gone Wrong Again
You Say You Don’t Love Me / Raison D’etre
Part 1 – Are Everything / Why She’s A Girl From The Chainstore
Part 2 – Strange Thing / Airwaves Dream
Part 3 – Running Free / What Do You Know
And just because, here’s a clip of the band playing “Top of the Pops” in 1978…
