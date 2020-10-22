Buzzcocks fans have a special collection to look forward to early next year!

The band will release the singles from their United Artist days between 1977 and 1980 as a 7″ vinyl box set.

The 12-record set comes out January 15th and is remastered from the tracks’ original tapes. It also recreates the original Malcolm Garrett-designed sleeve and comes with a 36-page booklet.

Here’s the artwork and track list:

PHOTO: Domino Recording Co.

Orgasm Addict / Whatever Happened Too…?

What Do I Get / Oh Shit

I Don’t Mind / Autonomy

Love You More / Noise Annoys

Ever Fallen in Love With Someone (You Shouldn’t’ve) / Just Lust

Promises / Lipstick

Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Why Can’t I Touch It?

Harmony in My Head / Something’s Gone Wrong Again

You Say You Don’t Love Me / Raison D’etre

Part 1 – Are Everything / Why She’s A Girl From The Chainstore

Part 2 – Strange Thing / Airwaves Dream

Part 3 – Running Free / What Do You Know

And just because, here’s a clip of the band playing “Top of the Pops” in 1978…

