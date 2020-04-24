Just received word that the trifecta of festivals put on by the Danny Wimmer Group have been cancelled for 2020. See their statement below:

Dear Bourbon & Beyond Family,

In our heart of hearts we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta. In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020. We are working really hard to bring as much of our 2020 lineups back to 2021.

Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.

We are truly heartbroken it has come to this. We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this.

With Love,

Team DWP