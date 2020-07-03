Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo calls in to Kyle Meredith to talk about Making A Door Less Open, getting into the need to find a style and sound he hadn’t done yet, working with existing samples to create something new, and writing multiple versions of most tracks to customize the vinyl, CD, and streaming editions to be their own unique listening experience. Toledo also discusses the invention of an alternate persona named Trait that allowed him to write outside of his comfort zone and if there are plans to develop the character beyond just the music, and how theatrics in rock music and writing with the performance in mind has become a lost artform. The two go on to speak about how the single Hollywood speaks to class divide and being an outsider, and how Futurism art from the last century influence the LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.