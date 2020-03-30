Caribou’s Dan Snaith speaks with Kyle Meredith about Suddenly, the electronic artist’s first LP under this moniker in six years. The “Can’t Do Without You” songwriter tells the big differences in where he left off musically on 2016’s Our Love to produce a set that looks toward Alt R&B and classic soul as inspiration, embracing the moment that has seen more left-leaning sounds and minimalism return to pop music. Snaith details how the album began by whittling down over 900 draft ideas, working with his best friend/sounding board Four Tet, and creating an album that deals mostly with loss as a central theme without creating something sad. We also get a preview on what to expect from the forthcoming tour, which will feature some grand visual elements.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.