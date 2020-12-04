Carly Johnson has just released her eponymous debut album! Louisville music lovers are likely to be familiar with the skillful vocalist who dropped the 12-track LP with Louisville’s sonoBLAST! Records today. The album follows the EP Demons, released in 2018. The singer-songwriter released the single “Burn Your Fears” in September, and “For You”, a duet featuring Will Oldham, in October.

Tune in to 91.9 FM or stream WFPK online today at 3:30 to hear her chat with Laura Shine about the new release. The new self-titled album is available digitally, and on double vinyl and CD.