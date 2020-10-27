When Cass McCombs released “Don’t Vote” in 2011, most people didn’t look past the title and misinterpreted the meaning. Now McCombs had shared an updated version that features not only Angel Olsen and the Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, but also activist/writer/philosopher Noam Chomsky.

In a statement McCombs said of the song:

“For this new song, ‘Don’t (Just) Vote,’ the message is clear: Vote, yes, but when you do, imagine the world you would like to see, beyond what appears on your ballot. Harness your imagination and justice becomes inevitable.”

Give a listen to the powerful “Don’t (Just) Vote”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream