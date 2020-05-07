Thursday, May 14th, the Jazz Foundation of America will present a virtual concert to raise funds for their COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund.

Along with “surprise guests”, The New Gig will feature Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Ivan Neville, Angeliqe Kidjo, Bootsy Collins, Robert Cray, actor Bruce Willis, and more.

The foundation said in a statement: “We have established a COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund to help musicians and their families with basic living expenses. Your contributions expand the scope of this effort. Jazz and blues will continue to give comfort and solace to lovers of the music throughout this crisis and beyond it.”

The concert starts at 8PM ET on YouTube and will be available to view for 48 hours

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream