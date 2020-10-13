Chicano Batman’s Bardo Martinez catches up with Kyle Meredith to not only dive into the band’s new album, Invisible People, but larger topics such as being Latino during the Black Lives Matter era, challenging racial identifiers and heritage, immigration, and geographical privilege. Martinez also discusses the importance and impact that Daniel Quinn’s book Ishmael has had not only on his outlook, but also the lyrics for the new record, and his love of Black music, which as told, most popular music traces back to.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.