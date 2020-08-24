It was probably inevitable that a movie chronicling the artistry and tragic death of Chris Cornell would happen, and so it is.

Tentatively called Black Days, the film will allegedly show the final days of the Soundgarden frontman and is scheduled to begin shooting in September.

The title role will be played by Johnny Holiday, who also performs under the moniker of Kid Memphis. Holiday is no stranger to musical roles, having played Carl Perkins in Walk the Line and Luther Perkins of Johnny Cash‘s Tennessee Three in the TV series, Sun Records.

Other cast members have yet to be announced.

Here’s Chris Cornell in various incarnations of his stellar career…

