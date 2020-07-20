While working on an album in 2016, Chris Cornell‘s daughter, Toni, asked him to teach her a Guns N’ Roses song she loved. Since GNR had recently announced their reunion, Chris decided to record his own version.

When a recording engineer reminded Vicky Cornell, Chris’ wife, about the recording, she decided to release it in honor of her late husband’s birthday today, saying, “it is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken.”

Happy Birthday, Chris Cornell.

Listen to his striking version of “Patience”…

