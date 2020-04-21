Chris Cornell‘s daughter, Toni Cornell, paid homage to her father with a touching cover of Temple of the Dog‘s “Hunger Strike” during LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival to aid efforts in fighting COVID-19.
According to her Instagram post, the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation donated $50,000 to the fund, and Toni added the heartbreaking message, “I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice.” We think you’ll agree, she did just that…
Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more. Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy. If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort. Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music. On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its Covid relief efforts. This is for you daddy and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you daddy. #musicares #covidrelief
