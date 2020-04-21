Chris Cornell‘s daughter, Toni Cornell, paid homage to her father with a touching cover of Temple of the Dog‘s “Hunger Strike” during LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival to aid efforts in fighting COVID-19.

According to her Instagram post, the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation donated $50,000 to the fund, and Toni added the heartbreaking message, “I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice.” We think you’ll agree, she did just that…

