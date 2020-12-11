A new collection of covers performed by Chris Cornell has just been released as an album called No One Sings Like You Anymore. It was released by the late Soundgarden frontman’s wife Vicky Cornell, and her children Toni and Christopher, on behalf of Cornell’s estate. The 10-track album is a collection of songs that Cornell put together in 2016 to honor some of his biggest musical inspirations. It features songs by Prince, John Lennon, Janis Joplin, and Electric Light Orchestra, among others.

Vicky Cornell released a statement saying, “This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it.” She went on to say, “This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

Listen to the new Chris Cornell covers album No One Sings Like You Anymore below!