Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton has announced the impending arrival of his fourth studio album!

Starting Over comes out November 13th and will feature some impressive friends. Along with his usual collaborators like wife, Morgane, bassist J.T. Cure and drummer Derek Mixon, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers also contribute, as well as steel guitar great Paul Franklin.

We also have his “Concert for Kentucky” to look forward to April 24th of next year at Kroger Field in Lexington, with proceeds going to the Stapletons’ Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which supports local and national organizations impacting Kentucky with a focus on music and art education. Joining Stapleton for the benefit will be Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

Check out the title track from his forthcoming album Starting Over…

