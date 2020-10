Kentucky native Chris Stapleton extols the virtues of another state in this latest single from his forthcoming album, Starting Over.

While his previous single, “Cold”, was more of a bluesy ballad of heartbreak, “Arkansas” is a rocking little romp that Stapleton co-wrote with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (and now Fleetwood Mac) guitarist, Mike Campbell.

Give a listen to “Arkansas”– and we recommend turning it up!

