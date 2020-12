Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and his performance made an impression, as always.

Highlighting his distinctive, gritty growl with some skillful blues-tinged guitar, Stapleton (along with wife, Morgane, for support as always) shared one of the many terrific tracks from his new album, Starting Over.

Check out his first-rate performance of “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”…

