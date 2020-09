Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton has just shared a new video for a track from his forthcoming fourth solo album!

Starting Over was produced by Dave Cobb and comes out November 13th. In addition to his usual collaborators like wife, Morgane, bassist J.T. Cure and drummer Derek Mixon, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench from Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers also contribute, as well as steel guitar great Paul Franklin.

Check out the video for the title track…

