Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton has just announced a massive 2020 tour run and he’s bringing some impressive friends along! The dates so far run from June through October and will feature the likes of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Highwomen, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band, Yola, George Strait and more.

One of the stops will be in his birthplace of Lexington, KY, April 25th, with Willie Nelson also part of the lineup!

If you are a member of Stapleton’s Fan Club, pre-sales start on Tuesday, February 4th. Tickets go on sale to the general public for most shows beginning Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m.

To get you ready, here’s a clip of Chris and Willie performing together at a 2015 Waylon Jennings tribute…

