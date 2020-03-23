Nickel Creek member, Punch Brother and Live From Here host Chris Thile taped a segment for CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions live music video series that included this terrific cover of Radiohead‘s “True Love Waits”…

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thile has also spearheaded “Live From Home”, where artists can put on a virtual concert for fans by uploading videos performing a variety of songs. Thile kicked things off with this cover of Wilco‘s “Radio Cure” and by inviting Sara Bareilles, Jon Batiste and Hilary Hahn to follow suit…

