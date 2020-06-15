We haven’t been able to post any Chris’s Vaults since the lockdown but we’re back baby and better than ever! Today, Chris proclaimed that Waylon Jenning’s Live album from 1974 is the best live album of all time. That’s a tall order! We talked with Chris about the record and the legendary Outlaw, Waylon Jennings who was born on this day in 1933 and passed in 2002. We also feature the song “Lonesome, On’ry, and Mean” from the Live album.