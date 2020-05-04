In lockdown like the rest of us, Christine and the Queens (Heloise Letissier) has been doing what a lot of other artists are doing– putting their unique spin on songs made famous by others.

Chris has already covered tunes by The Weekend and Travis Scott, but not content to just do a stripped-down version with an acoustic guitar like others, she brings her own full-blown harmonies and gentle touch to a Neil Young classic. Check out her ethereal take on “Heart of Gold”…

