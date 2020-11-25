Louisville’s Troubadours of Divine Bliss have just released their first holiday album Christmas Dream and it’s the perfect balm for this challenging year. It has Christmas standards and a great original which is the title track. Aim Me and Renee started their music-making together 25 years ago this December, busking on the streets of New Orleans, literally wrapped in Christmas lights, singing their favorite carols. You can see them perform every Sunday evening at 7 from their comfy quarters in Southern Indiana on Youtube.