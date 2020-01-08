Cigarettes After Sex frontman Greg Gonzalez gives Kyle Meredith a ring to dive into the details behind the band’s sophomore album Cry. The two get into how location has always been important to how he creates art and how it defines the sound. Gonzalez points out that it’s no coincidence that their two albums share a lot of the same aesthetics since his idea for the group has some pretty specific parameters. We also hear how cinema plays a big part in how he writes, his hopes to get into scoring and soundtracking in the near future, a penchant for writing sexual lyrics, and how Shania Twain, Selena, and Brooks & Dunn were all strong influences on specific songs on the new record.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.