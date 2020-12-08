Legendary drummer Cindy Blackman Santana speaks with Kyle Meredith about Give The Drummer Some, an album that finds her front and center as a lead singer for the first time. Blackman Santana talks about making music with a message while still keeping it fun, tapping Metallica’s Kirk Hammet and Living Colour’s Vernon Reid to guest, and working with producer Narada Michael Walden, who’s work with Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston led to guidance on her own new direction. The former Lenny Kravitz drummer (remember the Are You Gonna Go My Way video?) and now Santana member also discusses the freedom of making a record with the drums front and center in the mix, doing a tribute to Miles Davis, and partnering with Yoko Ono and husband Carlos Santana to start SongAid in an effort to fight global hunger.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.