Retailers say COVID-19 has been responsible for a rise in jigsaw puzzle sales. If they’ve been part of your pandemic activities, we may have new ones to recommend!

October 9th there will be a release of official jigsaw puzzles commemorating punk icons, The Clash, highlighting two of their albums. Give ‘Em Enough Rope and English Civil War will be available as 500-piece puzzles that come in a vinyl-box-set-sized box so it will fit in with your vinyl record collection.

Not feeling The Clash? Zee Productions and their Rock Saws imprint also have puzzles for fans of David Bowie, Nirvana, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Queen and more!

