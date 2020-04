Lollapalooza is launching Lolla From the Vault, which will feature performances culled from the festival’s storied lineups from the past two decades.

Two performances will be unlocked every week and the series will benefit Crew Nation, to help all the many crew members who work behind the scenes at concerts and festivals, like Lollapalooza.

The first performance tonight at 8PM EST will feature The Strokes from their Lollapalooza appearance in 2010.

