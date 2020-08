Well, this is a surprise!

Prog-rock band Coheed and Cambria have not only written a SEQUEL to Rick Springfield‘s 1981 mega-hit “Jessie’s Girl”, Springfield himself performs a verse and appears in the video as well.

And as you’ll see, Springfield’s character probably dodged a bullet!

Check out “Jessie’s Girl 2” and keep an eye out at the end for the actress who played the titular girl in the original video…

