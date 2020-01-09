Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willett calls up Kyle Meredith to get into the details about New Age Norms 1, the first LP in a proposed trilogy that finds the alt rockers going full on funk and disco on certain tracks. Willett discusses being more lyrically focused than in past sessions, the art of writing an effective political song, and what we can expect from the upcoming parts two and three. In fact, the next edition will arrive in early 2020, is produced by Sean Everett, and we’re told will be a more organic LP featuring more contributions from other members than volume one.

