Collective Soul’s Ed Roland sits down with Kyle Meredith to give an update on the five new albums he has ready, including two Collective Soul albums and an EP for Record Store Day, a solo set, and a new band that is inspired by The Cars. From there the two discuss the 25th anniversary deluxe edition of 1995’s self-titled LP that had the hits “December,” “The World I Know,” and “Gel,” touring with Van Halen on that album’s promo run, and how the band was only making $150 a week due to legal woes with their management even though they had number one songs on Pop radio and MTV. This year also marks 20 years for 2000’s Blender album, and Roland talks about feeling like the LP was “a searching record” that he’d love to remix one day, covering Morphine (“You Speak My Language”), and doing a duet with Elton John (“Perfect Day”).

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.