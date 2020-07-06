Ennio Morricone, the Italian composer who scored more than 500 films — seven for his countryman Sergio Leone after they had met as kids in elementary school — died Monday in Rome following complications from a fall last week in which he broke his femur.

Morricone won his Academy Award for his work on Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2015 and also was nominated for his original scores for Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven (1978), Roland Joffe’s The Mission (1986), Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables (1987), Barry Levinson’s Bugsy (1991) and Giuseppe Tornatore’s Malena (2000).

Here’s arguably his most famous piece, for the Sergio Leone classic, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”…

