Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst just announced a live album with a country covers band he helped create. Inspired by a 1972 compilation called Them Old Country Songs owned by former roomie MiWi La Lupa, Oberst helped bring life to Dolores Diaz and the Standby Club. Corina Figueroa Escamilla, Oberst’s ex-wife fronted the band as Dolored Diaz (a play on Doris Day), and other Omaha, Nebraska artists, including members of Bright Eyes, The Good Life, and Cursive, came together as the Standby Club. The group only ever played five shows, but two of the sets are being given new life with the release of Live at O’Leavers.

Conor Oberst said in a statement about the project, “There is a unique thrill in learning all those classic songs and getting to perform them with a giant band of old friends. And on top of that, it was amazing to watch Corina embrace her alter ego. She is normally a pretty reserved person, but when she slipped on those cowboy boots and stepped on stage she instantly transformed into Dolores and always blew the roof off the place. We all had so much fun and I think you can hear and feel that on these recordings.”

Live at O’Leavers will be available December 11th. Check out their renditions of Bob Dylan’s “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” and Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” here now!