When Bright Eyes started a new Instagram account this month with the teasing hashtag #BrightEyes2020, fans were waiting with bated breath for the possibility of new music and it is happening! Not only is a new album coming this year, but Cono Oberst and band will play their first live shows in nine years. In addition to playing the UK’s End of the Road Festival in September, they’ve recently added stops in Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo.

Check out this teaser video the band shared…

