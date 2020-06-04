For WFPK’s Mental Health Day, we spoke with Dr. Matisa Wilbon who is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consultant based in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Wilbon is from Kentucky, originally, and taught at Bellermine University for a time. She also conducts DE&I workshops with the employees of Louisville Public Media as well as many other organizations. As the racial divide expands in this country, and tensions continue to build here in Louisville and abroad, her work and her message is more important than ever. A part of good mental health is being seen, heard, and understood, and there’s no argument that understanding is needed very much right now which is why we spoke with her. We have also listed her reading and resource list below.

What is Systematic Racism? – an easy-to-understand video series

Educational Resources via Black Lives Matter

Talking About Race – National Museum of African American History

History of Racist US Laws and their effects throughout American history

The Road Not Taken – Housing and Criminal Justice 50 Years After the Kerner Commission Report

Social Exclusion: The Decisions and Dynamics that Drive Racism